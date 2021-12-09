US campaign to vaccinate young children off to sluggish start despite abundant supply

The United States rushed millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses for children ages 5 to 11 across the nation, but demand for inoculations for younger kids has been low, more than a dozen state public health officials and physicians said.

Of the 28 million eligible US children in that age group, around 5 million have received at least one dose, according to federal data, likely satisfying initial pent up demand from parents who were waiting to vaccinate their kids.

At the current pace, fewer than half of US children ages 5 to 11 are expected to be fully vaccinated in the coming months, state officials told Reuters. Some states, including Mississippi, said thousands of vaccine doses are sitting idle.

“We are concerned that the demand is not going to be as quick and as great as it was for the adult population,” said Karyl Rattay, director of Delaware’s division of public health.

A smaller dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5 to 11 received US authorisation last month, with the first shots going into young arms on Nov 3.

Vaccine hesitancy among adult caregivers has affected the vaccination rate for this age group more than other groups, physicians told Reuters.

"I think parents are nervous. There's probably a cohort of parents who felt comfortable vaccinating themselves ... but are hesitant to vaccinate their children," said Dr. Matthew Harris, a pediatrician leading COVID-19 vaccinations for the Northwell Health hospital system in New York.