Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Pupils receive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations at a primary school in Naples, Italy, Jan 12, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca)

13 Apr 2022 04:53PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 04:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Vaccines against COVID-19 have roughly halved the death toll from the disease in Italy, preventing some 150,000 fatalities and 8 million cases last year, the National Health Institute (ISS) estimated on Wednesday (Apr 13).

The ISS study, which ran from the start of 2021 until the end of January this year, concluded the inoculation campaign also prevented more than 500,000 hospitalisations and over 55,000 admissions to intensive care.

Italy has registered 161,032 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 15.4 million cases to date.

Some 79 per cent of Italians have been fully vaccinated and 65 per cent have had a third "booster" shot, figures from Our World in Data show.

The ISS study estimated that 72 per cent of those whose lives were saved by the vaccines were aged 80 and over, 19 per cent were in the 70-79 age group, 7 per cent were aged 60-69 and 3 per cent under 60.

The results were calculated using data on vaccine effectiveness and weekly vaccination numbers to assess their impact on the weekly tallies of cases, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths.

The methodology was originally developed for flu vaccines but has already been applied in other countries for studies on SARS-CoV-2, the public body said in a statement.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Italy COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us