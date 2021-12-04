Italian man tries to dodge COVID-19 jab using fake arm

ROME: An Italian man who wanted a coronavirus vaccine certificate without actually having the jab tried to play the system by presenting health workers with a fake arm, an official said on Friday (Dec 3).

Despite the realistic skin colour, nobody was fooled by the silicone limb, and the man - in his 50s - was reported to local police following the incident on Thursday night in Biella, northwest Italy.

According to the BBC, the man showed up with a silicone mould covering his real arm. A nurse told local media that when she rolled up his sleeve, she found the skin "rubbery and cold" and the pigment "too light".

Citing la Repubblica, the BBC report added that the man tried to persuade the nurse to turn a blind eye after being discovered. But she reported him to the police for fraud.

"The case borders on the ridiculous, if it were not for the fact we are talking about a gesture of enormous gravity," the head of the Piedmont regional government, Albert Cirio, said in a statement on Facebook.

He said such an act was "unacceptable faced with the sacrifice that our entire community has paid during the pandemic, in terms of human lives, the social and economic cost".