Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Vaccine mandates 'absolute last resort', WHO Europe head says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Vaccine mandates 'absolute last resort', WHO Europe head says

Vaccine mandates 'absolute last resort', WHO Europe head says

The World Health Organization's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge speaks during a news conference about COVID-19 at Eigtveds Pakhus in Copenhagen on Mar 27, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Ida Guldbaek Arentse, Ritzau Scanpix)

07 Dec 2021 08:07PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 08:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN: Mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 are an "absolute last resort", the World Health Organization's (WHO) top Europe official said on Tuesday (Dec 7).

More and more countries in Europe, including Germany, are debating whether to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory after Austria announced in November it would make inoculations compulsory as of Feb 1 next year, prompting large protests.

"Mandates around vaccination are an absolute last resort and only applicable when all feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told reporters.

"The effectiveness of mandates is very context specific," Kluge said, adding that public confidence and trust in authorities needed to be considered.

"What is acceptable in one society and community may not be effective and acceptable in another."

Indonesia, Micronesia and Turkmenistan have also made vaccinations against the coronavirus mandatory for all adults.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine WHO

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us