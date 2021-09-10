Germany recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women

BERLIN: Germany's vaccine oversight body on Friday (Sep 10) recommended that women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should be vaccinated against COVID-19 with an mRNA-based shot.

The Permanent Vaccination Commission (STIKO) advises that women should receive two shots from the second trimester of pregnancy, according to guidance posted on the website of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

"In addition, STIKO expressly recommends vaccination against COVID-19 for those of child-bearing age who are not yet or incompletely vaccinated, to ensure very good protection against this disease before pregnancy," the guidance added.

Numerous countries have this year recommended that pregnant women have COVID-19 vaccinations after finding them to be safe.