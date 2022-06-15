US panel weighs authorising COVID-19 vaccines for youngest children

WASHINGTON: After months of anxious wait for some parents, a panel of experts convened by the US Food and Drug Administration will meet Wednesday (Jun 15) to weigh recommending COVID-19 vaccines for the nation's youngest children.

Children under five are the only age group not yet eligible for COVID-19 immunisation in the United States and most other countries. If, as expected, panellists vote in favour of greenlighting the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, formal authorisations should follow quickly, with the first shots in arms expected by next week.

Ahead of the meeting, the FDA posted its independent analyses of the two drugs, deeming both safe and effective. It also said there was a pressing unmet need to inoculate children in the age group since their rates of hospitalisation and death "are higher than among children and adolescents 5-17 years of age".

Both vaccines are based on messenger RNA technology, which delivers genetic code for the coronavirus spike protein to human cells, training the immune system to be ready for when it encounters the real virus.

Pfizer is seeking authorisation for three doses at three micrograms given to ages six months through four years, while Moderna has asked for the FDA to approve its vaccine as two doses of a higher 30 micrograms, for ages six months through five years.

They were tested in trials of thousands of children where they were found to have similar levels of mild effects to older age groups and triggered similar levels of antibodies.

Efficacy against infection was higher for Pfizer, with the company placing it at 80 per cent compared to Moderna's estimates of 51 per cent in the six-month-old to age two group and 37 per cent in the two to five years age group.

But the figures are provisional and Moderna is studying adding a third dose later that may increase its figures.