WHO more doubtful about vaccines ending COVID-19 pandemic

COPENHAGEN: The head of the WHO Europe was on Friday (Sep 10) pessimistic about vaccines' ability to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, as new variants dash hopes of reaching herd immunity.

Faced with the possibility that the virus may be around for many years, health officials must now "anticipate how to gradually adapt our vaccination strategy", in particular on the question of additional doses, Hans Kluge told reporters.

In May, the WHO's European director had said "the pandemic will be over once we reach 70 per cent minimum coverage in vaccination".

Asked by AFP if that figure was still a target or whether more people would need to be vaccinated, Kluge acknowledged that the situation had changed due to new, more transmissible variants, such as Delta.

"I think it brings us to the point that the aim of a vaccination is first and foremost to prevent more serious disease, and that's mortality," he said.

"If we consider that COVID-19 will continue to mutate and remain with us, the way influenza is, then we should anticipate how to gradually adapt our vaccination strategy to endemic transmission and gather really precious knowledge about the impact of additional jabs," he added.