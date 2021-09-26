Logo
Russia President Putin ends COVID-19 self-isolation with Siberian fishing trip
Russian President Vladimir Putin fishes during a short vacation at an unknown location in Siberia, Russia, in this undated photo taken in Sep 2021 and released on Sep 26, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Kremlin/Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin)
Russian President Vladimir Putin fishing at an unknown location in Siberia, Russia, in this undated photo taken in Sep 2021 and released on Sep 26, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Kremlin/Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin)
Russian President Vladimir Putin spends a short vacation in Siberia, Russia, in this undated photo taken in Sep 2021 and released on Sep 26, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Kremlin/Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin)
An undated photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin taken in Sep 2021 and released on Sep 26, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Kremlin/Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin)
Russian President Vladimir Putin self-isolating in Siberia, Russia, in this undated photo taken in Sep 2021 and released on Sep 26, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Kremlin/Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin)
26 Sep 2021 04:42PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2021 04:42PM)
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has spent several days on holiday in Siberia where he was hiking and fishing, the Kremlin said on Sunday (Sep 26), following a short spell in self-isolation as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Putin said in the middle of September he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19. He had to cancel his trip to Tajikistan for a security summit.

Putin has cultivated a macho image, appealing to many Russians, and has previously been pictured riding a horse bare-chested and in sunglasses, as well as carrying a hunting rifle and piloting a fighter jet.

This time, his outings were more mundane.

The Kremlin published 20 photos of Putin standing in a river and catching a fish, walking through lush meadows and talking to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, his usual holiday companion.

Putin, 68, has had two shots of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The Kremlin has said he was feeling healthy.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Russia COVID-19

