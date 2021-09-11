White House says Biden, Xi discussed origins of COVID-19 probe

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden discussed the investigation into the origins of COVID-19 during a call on Thursday (Sep 9) with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, according to the White House.

"They did discuss a range of trans-national issues including COVID-19, and understanding its origins is of course a primary concern for this administration," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. "Yes, it was a topic raised, but I'm not going to go into further detail."

Biden vowed last month to press China for answers over the origins of a pandemic that has now killed 4.8 million people worldwide. Intelligence agencies said they could not resolve a debate over whether the virus emerged from a Chinese research laboratory without Beijing's help.

Beijing denies the US accusation that it has not cooperated with the pandemic source investigation.