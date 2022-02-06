More protesters against COVID-19 measures enter Canada capital

OTTAWA: Protesters again poured into Canada's capital early Saturday (Feb 5) to join a convoy of truckers whose occupation of Ottawa to denounce COVID-19 vaccine mandates is now in its second week.

Individuals and families huddled around campfires in bone-chilling weather and erected bouncy castles for children outside Parliament, while waving Canadian flags and anti-government placards.

Police, who were out in force and erected barriers overnight to limit vehicle access to the city center, said they were expecting up to 2,000 protesters - as well as 1,000 counterprotesters - to join hundreds of truckers already clogging Ottawa streets.

But organisers of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" told AFP they expected their numbers to swell into the tens of thousands.

Similar protests were planned for Toronto, Quebec City and Winnipeg.

The atmosphere early Saturday appeared more festive than a week earlier, when some protesters waved Confederate flags and Nazi symbols - which were condemned by government officials - and clashed with locals.