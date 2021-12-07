France can avoid return to lockdown and still save Christmas: PM

PARIS: France will close nightclubs ahead of Christmas and tighten social distancing measures in response to the emergent Omicron variant of the coronavirus but there is no need for new lockdowns or curfews, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday (Dec 6).

Castex said a fifth wave of the pandemic was now surging through the country. But he said that with 52 million people now vaccinated - nearly 90 per cent of those eligible - the situation is better than in previous outbreaks and there is no need for drastic measures to save Christmas.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said the combination of vaccination booster shots and more rigorous social distancing would allow France to avoid renewed lockdowns currently being imposed in several European countries."We want to get through this wave of the pandemic without new constraints on the whole of the French population, whether they are vaccinated or not," he said.