French COVID-19 vaccine pass opponents demonstrate

PARIS: Hundreds joined a series of small-scale demonstrations in France on Saturday (Jan 22) two days before tighter restrictions come into force against people holding out against having a COVID-19 vaccine.

Opponents of the policy say the reinforced measures will impinge upon daily "freedoms" and railed against what they dubbed a form of social "apartheid".

Paris saw four rallies largely attended by supporters of nationalist politician and anti-EU presidential candidate Florian Philippot, some of them parents who brought their children along.

Many of those marching against the latest tightening of rules against the unjabbed did not wear masks as they set off waving French flags and bearing banners demanding "freedom", "truth" and urging "no to apartheid".

Some shouted "vaccine pass - total resistance!" as they made clear their opposition to the latest measures in marches which harked back to the 2018-19 "yellow vests" protests against President Emmanuel Macron.