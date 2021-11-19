Macron says France does not need to lock down non-vaccinated people as COVID-19 spreads

PARIS: France does not need to follow those European countries imposing COVID-19 lockdowns on unvaccinated people, because of the success of its health pass in curbing the virus' spread, President Emmanuel Macron said.

Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, prompting some countries including Germany and Austria to reintroduce restrictions in the run-up to Christmas and causing debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame COVID-19.

"Those countries locking down the non-vaccinated are those which have not put in place the (health) pass. Therefore this step is not necessary in France," Macron told La Voix du Nord newspaper in an interview published on Thursday (Nov 18).

In France, proof of vaccination or a recent negative test is required to go to restaurants, cafes and cinemas and to take long-distance trains, among other activities.

Europe accounted last week for more than half of the seven-day average of infections globally and about half of the latest deaths, according to a Reuters tally.