COVID-19 disruptions caused surge in malaria deaths: WHO

GENEVA: Pandemic-related disruptions caused tens of thousands more malaria deaths in 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday (Dec 6), but added that urgent action had averted a far worse scenario.

In a fresh report, the UN health agency found that COVID-19 had reversed progress against the mosquito-borne disease, which was already plateauing before the pandemic struck.

There were an estimated 241 million malaria cases worldwide in 2020 - 14 million more than a year earlier - and the once rapidly falling death toll swelled to 627,000 last year, jumping 69,000 from 2019.

Approximately two-thirds of those additional deaths were linked to disruptions in the provision of malaria prevention, diagnosis and treatment during the pandemic, the WHO said.

But it stressed that the situation "could have been far worse".

The UN agency pointed to its projection early in the pandemic that the service disruptions could cause malaria deaths to double in 2020.

"Thanks to the hard work of public health agencies in malaria-affected countries, the worst projections of COVID's impact have not come to pass," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

"Now, we need to harness that same energy and commitment to reverse the setbacks caused by the pandemic and step up the pace of progress against this disease."

Since the turn of the century, the world has made steady progress against malaria, with annual cases falling 27 per cent by 2017 and deaths plunging by more than 50 per cent.