Dutch to go 'back to normal' as COVID-19 curbs scrapped

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands said Tuesday (Feb 15) it will drop almost all coronavirus restrictions, the latest European country to try to return to normal despite still-high Omicron variant infections.

Dutch bars, restaurants and nightclubs will go back to pre-pandemic opening hours and health passes will be scrapped by Feb 25, the health minister said.

Social distancing and face masks will no longer be obligatory in most places, while the quarantine period for those with COVID-19 will be shortened to five days.

"The country will open again," Health Minister Ernst Kuipers told a press conference.

He warned however that while "we seem to be over the peak", the pandemic was "not over".

"We can be optimistic but we also have to be realistic," he said.

The Netherlands imposed some of Europe's toughest measures in December to curb a surge in Omicron infections but has phased some out in recent weeks.

It will now join countries including Denmark and Norway in dropping most restrictions.