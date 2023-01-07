Netherlands, Portugal require COVID-19 tests for China arrivals

THE HAGUE: The Dutch and Portuguese governments on Friday (Jan 6) joined a growing number of nations requiring air passengers arriving from China to show a negative COVID-19 test upon entry.

More than a dozen countries have slapped fresh travel regulations on travellers from the world's most populous nation, which is struggling with a surge in COVID-19 cases following its decision to relax strict virus restrictions.

The Dutch measures, which will come into force on Tuesday, are in line with European Union recommendations, the health ministry said.

"I think it is important for us bring in travel restrictions as part of European anti-Covid measures," said Health Minister Ernst Kuipers said.