Europe eyes COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas as Omicron risk soars

Uncertainty about the impact Omicron's quickfire spread will have on a global economic recovery was reflected in diverging paths taken by major central banks this week.

The Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on Friday, although it dialed-back emergency pandemic funding.

Germany, Ireland, Switzerland and Denmark were all moving toward further restrictions, following the footsteps of France, which closed its borders this week to most non-resident Britons.

Switzerland will from Monday and until Jan 24 expand the requirement to show proof of vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus in order to access indoor venues like restaurants, while discos and bars will require a negative test result.

With the new variant accounting for a fifth of daily cases, the Danish government proposed closing theatres, cinemas, entertainment parks and conference centres, as well as limiting large crowds in stores and shops just seven days before Christmas Eve.

"In record time, the rules of the game have again been changed," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters. "This is not a complete closure of the society, as we saw last winter. Our aim is still to keep as much of society open as possible."

Denmark logged almost 3,000 Omicron infections in the 24 hours to Thursday evening - doubling the previous day's count - while overall daily infections broke another record. Denmark's parliament must approve the proposed restrictions before they can be implemented.

Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that in the face of a "cruel virus," his government had no choice but to consider unpopular measures including early closing times for bars and restaurants. The government is due to meet on Friday to discuss the possible measures.

Under rules that could be announced later on Friday, travellers to Germany from Britain would be required to quarantine for two weeks, a German Health Ministry spokesperson said.