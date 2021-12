Over 2,000 US flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel

NEW YORK: Over 2,000 flights have been cancelled and thousands delayed around the world as the highly infectious Omicron variant disrupts holiday travel.

According to tracking website Flightaware.com at 1540 GMT on Friday (Dec 24), a total of 2,118 flights had been cancelled worldwide, including 500 flights originating from or headed to US airports, and over 5,700 delayed.

Pilots, flights attendants and other staff have been calling in sick or having to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, forcing Lufthansa, Delta, United Airlines and many other airlines to cancel flights.

According to Flightaware, United cancelled more than 170 flights on Friday, or 9 per cent of those that were scheduled.

"The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," United said in a statement.

"As a result, we've unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport," the airline said, adding that it was working to rebook passengers as quickly as possible.