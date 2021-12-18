UK reports record 93,045 COVID-19 cases as Omicron surges

LONDON: Britain reported record COVID-19 infections for the third consecutive day on Friday (Dec 17), with a rise to 93,045 new cases fuelled by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

The government will hold an emergency committee meeting on Omicron at the weekend with the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said after he spoke with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Johnson and Sturgeon agreed that Omicron posed a "significant threat to health and the economy", a spokesperson for the Scottish leader said.

The UK Health Security Agency (HSA) said Omicron cases were doubling in less than two days in all regions of England, apart from the south-west. The variant is already estimated to account for more than 80 per cent of new cases in London.