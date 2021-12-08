Top WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other COVID-19 variants

GENEVA: The Omicron variant appears to be no worse than other coronavirus strains, top scientists from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States told AFP, while cautioning that more research is needed to judge its severity.

The hopeful assessments came as global concern grew over the heavily mutated variant, which has forced dozens of nations to reimpose border restrictions and raised the possibility of a return of economically punishing lockdowns.

While it is likely more transmissible than previous variants, Omicron is also "highly unlikely" to completely evade vaccine protections, the WHO's second-in-command told AFP on Tuesday (Dec 7).

"The preliminary data doesn't indicate that this is more severe. In fact, if anything, the direction is towards less severity," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said in an interview, insisting though that more research was needed.

Ryan also said there was no sign that Omicron could fully sidestep protections provided by existing COVID-19 vaccines.

"We have highly effective vaccines that have proved effective against all the variants so far, in terms of severe disease and hospitalisation ... There's no reason to expect that it wouldn't be so" for Omicron, he added, pointing to initial data from South Africa, where the strain was first reported.

However, Ryan acknowledged that it was possible that existing vaccines might prove less effective against Omicron, which counts more than 30 mutations on the spike protein that dots the surface of the coronavirus and allows it to invade cells.

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci echoed the WHO's view, saying Omicron did not appear worse than prior strains based on early indications - and was possibly milder.

The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible", very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci told AFP.

"It almost certainly is not more severe than Delta," he added. "There is some suggestion that it might even be less severe."

But he noted it was important to not over-interpret this data because the populations being followed skewed young and were less likely to become hospitalised. Severe disease can also take weeks to develop.

"Then as we get more infections throughout the rest of the world, it might take longer to see what's the level of severity."