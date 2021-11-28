UK's Johnson sets out more measures to fight new COVID-19 Omicron variant

The new rules add the requirement for isolation pending a negative result, significantly toughening the regime, in a bid to curb the spread of the new strain.



"I very much hope that we will find that we continue to be in a strong position and we can lift these measures again," Johnson said, promising a review in three weeks, before Christmas.



"But right now this is a responsible course of action," he said, vowing to protect Britons' hopes for a more festive Christmas this year as he indicated no further nationwide lockdown is coming.



Johnson added that the mandate for masks, controversially ditched by the government earlier this year, would return, without specifying when the new measures will come into force.