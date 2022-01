UK COVID-19 death toll exceeds 150,000 after Omicron surge

Britain has seen a surge of cases linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant in recent weeks, though death rates have been lower than during previous infection waves.

Britain's government has focused on rolling out booster vaccinations - which have reached more than 60 per cent of the population - rather than requiring a return to the lockdown measures seen earlier in the pandemic.

Some 1.227 million people tested positive for COVID-19 during the past seven days, 11 per cent more than the week before, while the weekly number of deaths was up 38 per cent on the week before at 1,271.

There are tentative signs the number of new cases may have peaked, with 146,390 new cases reported on Saturday, down from the record 218,724 recorded on Jan 4.

Britain's cumulative death toll is the second-highest in absolute terms in Europe, behind only Russia's.

But on a per-head basis, the United States, Italy, Belgium and several countries in eastern Europe have higher cumulative death rates. Britain's death rate is 7 per cent higher than the European Union average, according to figures collated by Our World in Data.