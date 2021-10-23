UK PM Johnson says fresh COVID-19 lockdown not on the cards

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday (Oct 220 a new COVID-19 lockdown is not on the cards, as advisers warned that acting early with lighter measures to cut rising case numbers would reduce the need for tougher restrictions later.

Johnson's government has said there is no need yet to introduce a "Plan B" involving mask mandates, work-from-home orders and vaccine passports, though such measures could be introduced if more people do not come forward for COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

Johnson scrapped England's COVID restrictions in the summer, and he said that, while case numbers were rising, the trend was in line with what was expected.

He said earlier that the widespread deployment of vaccines this year means that the link between cases and deaths has been disrupted, in contrast with earlier stages of the pandemic.

Asked on Friday about the possibility of another lockdown over winter, the Conservative prime minister said: "I've got to tell you at the moment that we see absolutely nothing to indicate that that is on the cards at all."