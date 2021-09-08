Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Cricket: New Zealand and South Africa to play test series in England in 2022
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Cricket: New Zealand and South Africa to play test series in England in 2022

Cricket: New Zealand and South Africa to play test series in England in 2022

England's James Anderson is hugged by England's captain Joe Root to celebrate taking the wicket of India's KL Rahul on day three of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

08 Sep 2021 05:58PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 05:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: England will play three-match test series against New Zealand and South Africa at home next year.

The Black Caps, who are the reigning test world champions, will return having won a two-match series in England 1-0 this summer and kick off the international schedule at Lord’s between Jun 2 to Jun 6, before matches at Trent Bridge and Headingley.

The South Africans, making a full trip to England for the first time since 2017, will play all three formats culminating in tests at Lord’s, Edgbaston and the Oval, which resumes its role as the last staging post of the summer. Those games begin on Aug 17 and conclude on Sep 12.

England's limited-overs sides will play all of their matches in a tight block throughout July. There will be three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals against both India and South Africa.

__

Source: AP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us