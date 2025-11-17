Crime, immigration dominate as Chile votes for president

SANTIAGO: Chileans stood in long lines on Sunday (Nov 16) to vote in general elections dominated by far-right calls for an iron fist on crime and mass migrant deportations.

Pre-election polls showed the main left-wing candidate, Jeannette Jara, a 51-year-old communist running on behalf of a broad coalition, winning the first round of voting for president.

But far-right leader Jose Antonio Kast is tipped to prevail in December's run-off with Donald Trump-style plans to expel all illegal migrants.

Chileans are also choosing members of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate in the first general elections with compulsory voting since 2012.

Results are expected within two hours of polls closing at 6:00 pm (2100 GMT).

A sharp increase in murders, kidnappings and extortion over the past decade has sown terror in what is still one of Latin America's safest nations.