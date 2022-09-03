Argentina shaken by gun attack on VP Cristina Kirchner

BUENOS AIRES: Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Friday (Sep 2) in a show of solidarity against an apparent failed assassination attempt on powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, which has shocked the South American country.

An assailant pointed a loaded gun from close range at Fernandez de Kirchner outside her Buenos Aires home where crowds had gathered on Thursday night, but it failed to discharge. Authorities have yet to ascertain a motive for the attack.

Political leaders around the region, United States officials and Pope Francis, an Argentine, all condemned the attack, which happened amid acute political tensions as the country sinks deeper into an economic crisis driven by runaway debt and inflation.

"The United States strongly condemns the assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We stand with the Argentine government and people in rejecting violence and hate."

Mexico's leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the attack was "deplorable" and that Fernandez de Kirchner was lucky to be alive.

"I'd say it's miraculous," he said.

Fernandez de Kirchner, a divisive figure who is arguably Argentina's most powerful political operator, is facing potential corruption charges linked to an alleged scheme to divert public funds while she was president between 2007 and 2015. A prosecutor in recent weeks called for a 12-year prison sentence.

She denies wrongdoing, and her supporters have rallied in the streets and gathered daily outside her residence, criticising the judiciary and conservative opposition for leading what they say is a witch-hunt against her.