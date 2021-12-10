Logo
Croatia can join border-free Schengen area, EU governments say
Croatia can join border-free Schengen area, EU governments say

European flags are diplayed at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Nov 24, 2021. (Photo: Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS)

10 Dec 2021 04:06AM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 04:06AM)
BRUSSELS: European Union governments agreed on Thursday (Dec 9) for Croatia to join the bloc's passport-free Schengen travel area after Zagreb convinced Brussels that it was able to effectively manage its section of the bloc's external borders.

The step for Croatia, which became an EU member in 2013 and also wants to join the single-currency euro zone, has long been a sensitive issue due to migration.

"Croatia is ready," European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson told a news conference after agreement was reached among the bloc's interior ministers. The Commission had recommended Croatia's inclusion into Schengen in October 2019.

Some non-governmental groups say Zagreb has been over zealous in showing the EU it can stop undocumented migrants crossing into the bloc in order to join Schengen. Croatia is likely to benefit from increased tourism when border checks into the rest of the bloc are removed.

Croatia acknowledged in October that its police officers had participated in a violent pushback of migrants on the border with Bosnia, denying them the right to request asylum in the EU.

It was not immediately clear exactly when Croatia will join the Schengen zone, which is seen as one of the EU's biggest achievements underpinning an increasingly integrated and united Europe.

While unhindered movement has allowed citizens to live and work across EU borders, the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted many freedoms in travel. The Schengen zone has 26 members, including non-EU nations Switzerland and Norway.

Source: Reuters/ec

