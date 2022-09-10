Three killed in Croatia train crash

At least three people were killed and 11 were injured when a passenger train collided with a stationary freight train in central Croatia, officials said on Saturday (Sep 10).

ZAGREB, Croatia:

The accident occurred at 9.30pm on Friday (Saturday, 3.30am, Singapore time) near the central town of Novska, some 100km southeast of Zagreb, an interior ministry statement said.

"According to current information, three people were killed and 11 injured" who were hospitalised, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who went to the scene, told reporters on Saturday.

None of the injuries were life-threatening. The cause of the collision was not yet known.

The prime minister said the injured included foreign nationals, but did not provide further details.

A Red Cross official told the state-run HINA news agency eight foreign nationals were among the injured and added they were most likely migrants.

A hospital in the nearby town of Nova Gradiska said they had admitted a five-member Iranian family.