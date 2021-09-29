Logo
Croatia to require COVID-19 certificates from health, social workers
A medical worker prepares an injection with a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Zagreb Fair hall, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Croatia, on Apr 7, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Antonio Bronic)

29 Sep 2021 03:53AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 03:53AM)
ZAGREB: Croatia will from next week require that all employees in the health and social care sectors be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

"Those who don't want to be vaccinated or tested and have not had the disease will not be allowed to come to their working place and will not be able to earn their salaries," state television quoted Health Minister Vili Beros as saying.

He said that the COVID certificates will from Oct. 4 also be required from the patients who don't need urgent treatment.

Croatia reported on Tuesday 1,061 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths from the disease. The number of infections has been rising in the last few weeks. Currently there are 7,100 active cases and 738 people are being treated in hospitals.

Source: Reuters

