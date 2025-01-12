Croatia's populist president appears set for re-election

ZAGREB: Croatians began casting ballots on Sunday (Jan 12) in a presidential runoff where the incumbent Zoran Milanovic appears set to win a second term, in what would be a blow to the scandal-hit governing party.

Milanovic entered the contest with surging momentum as he faces off against Dragan Primorac, supported by the HDZ party that governs Croatia.

The outspoken incumbent, backed by the left-wing opposition, won more than 49 percent of the vote during the contest's first round two weeks ago - narrowly missing an outright victory.

Primorac garnered less than 20 per cent of the ballots, making it unlikely that he will make up ground in the runoff.

A landslide win by Milanovic would be the latest setbacks for the HDZ and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic - Milanovic's political arch-rival - after a high-profile corruption scandal in November.

According to a survey published Thursday, Milanovic was projected to capture more than 62 percent of ballots cast compared to nearly 28 per cent for Primorac.

The vote comes as the European Union member nation of 3.8 million people struggles with the highest inflation rate in the eurozone, endemic corruption and a labour shortage.

Voting stations will close at 7pm, when exit polls are expected, and official results are due later Sunday.

"COUNTERBALANCE"

Although Croatia's presidential powers are limited, many believe the post is key to maintaining a political balance in the country.

The former Yugoslav republic has been mainly governed by the HDZ since declaring independence in 1991.

"I'm not a fan of Milanovic but will vote 'against HDZ'," said Mia, a 35-year-old administrator from Zagreb who declined to give her last name.

"It has too much control and Plenkovic is transforming into an autocrat," she told AFP.