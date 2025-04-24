Crowds bid farewell to Pope Francis in first day of lying in state

SECURITY OPERATION

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid tribute at a special joint session of parliament in Rome, before going to pay her own respects at St Peter's.



She described Francis as a "determined" man who nevertheless made others feel at ease.



"With him you could talk about everything. You could open up, and tell your story without filters or fear of being judged," she said.



After the funeral, Francis's coffin will be taken to his favourite church, Rome's papal basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where it will be interred in the ground and marked by a simple inscription: Franciscus.



Authorities have ramped up security for the funeral. The weekend is already due to be busy because of a public holiday Friday.



A spokesman for Italy's civil protection unit, Pierfrancesco Demilito, told AFP it was impossible to predict the expected crowds, but estimated "several hundred thousand at least".