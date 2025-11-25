Crowds in Beirut suburbs mourn Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike

BEIRUT: Hundreds of people gathered in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Monday (Nov 24) to mourn Hezbollah’s top military commander Haytham Ali Tabtabai and four other fighters killed in an Israeli strike on the city’s outskirts the previous day.

The targeted killing was a type of operation that had become rarer since a US-brokered truce took effect last year, and came a day after Lebanon marked Independence Day and deepened fears of renewed escalation.

Funeral processions snaked through the neighbourhoods of the capital’s southern suburbs, with mourners chanting against Israel and the United States. Both countries have been pressing Lebanon to move faster to disarm Hezbollah in line with the 2024 ceasefire agreement.

“We will not leave our weapons, we will not leave our land!” the crowd shouted. Senior Hezbollah political figures attended, though it was unclear if military officials were present.

ISRAEL TARGETS HEZBOLLAH’S NEXT GENERATION

The November 2024 ceasefire was meant to end a year of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, triggered by Hezbollah’s rocket fire on Israeli posts a day after the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

During that conflict, Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, his expected successor and much of the group’s top military command.

Tabtabai, 57, quickly rose through the ranks to fill the gaps left by slain commanders, according to the Israeli military and a Lebanese security source. After the truce, he became Hezbollah’s top military official and sat on its Jihad Council, the body overseeing operations.

Israel now appeared to be targeting the group’s “next generation” of commanders, a Lebanese security source said. “Israel is peeling them off layer by layer,” added a Western diplomat working on Lebanon.