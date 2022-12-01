Crunch UN biodiversity meeting seeks to save 'planet in crisis'

PARIS: Delegates from nearly 200 countries will meet in Montreal next week to hammer out a new global biodiversity deal to protect ecosystems and species from further human destruction.

The meeting follows crucial climate change talks in Egypt in November, where leaders failed to forge any breakthroughs on scaling down fossil fuels and slashing planet-warming emissions.

Observers are hoping that the COP15 biodiversity talks in Montreal will deliver a landmark deal to protect nature and reverse the damage humans have done to forests, wetlands, waterways and the millions of species that live in them.

Around 50 per cent of the global economy is dependent on nature, but scientists warn that humanity needs to drastically - and urgently - rethink its relationship with the natural world as fears of a sixth era of mass extinction grow.

"Our planet is in crisis," said Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, the head of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), at a briefing ahead of the talks, adding that a global agreement on biodiversity was "crucial to ensure that the future of humankind on planet Earth is sustained".

So far, humanity has proven woeful at this.

The so-called post-2020 biodiversity framework, delayed by two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will map out an official plan for nature until mid-century for most countries, with the exception of the United States, which has not signed up.

It will include key targets to be met by 2030.

But it comes after countries failed to meet a single one of the targets set for the previous decade.

With new rules affecting key economic sectors - including agriculture, forestry and fishing - and covering everything from intellectual property to pollution and pesticides, delegates are grappling with an array of sticking points.

So far, only two out of the 22 targets in the new deal have been agreed upon.

"We have to admit that success is not guaranteed," a European Union source close to the talks said. "We have a very difficult situation ahead of us."