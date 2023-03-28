Crypto crashes, bankruptcies spark calls for tighter regulations even as users demand less rules

WASHINGTON: Debate is raging between cryptocurrency users who want less rules and greater fiscal autonomy, and politicians who feel more oversight is needed to shield them from the volatility of a decentralised system.

The crypto space is on tenterhooks, as it waits to see which way the legislative winds will blow, said observers.

This comes as a series of recent crashes and bankruptcies in the crypto sector sparked calls for tighter regulation in the industry.

Crypto fever, with a market cap of more than US$800 billion globally last year, has gripped the United States, infiltrating the world of sport, art and politics.