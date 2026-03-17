Cuba hit by total blackout as US fuel blockade bites

The government has rationed gasoline sales and some hospital services due the fuel shortages, and Diaz-Canel acknowledged last week that his government had held talks with the United States.



Trump has alleged the fuel blockade is a response to an "extraordinary threat" posed by Cuba to the United States.



Trump said Sunday that Cuba "wants to make a "deal", which could come quickly after his administration has finished the war against Iran.



"I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or do whatever we have to do," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.