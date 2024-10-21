Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in Cuba amid huge power outage

HAVANA: Hurricane Oscar made landfall on Sunday (Oct 20) evening in Cuba, where residents were preparing for more chaos and misery as the country grapples with a nearly nationwide power outage in its third day.

The arrival of Oscar, after the Friday collapse of Cuba's largest power plant crippled the whole national grid, piles pressure on a country already battling sky-high inflation and shortages of food, medicine, fuel and water.

Cuba's government said power would be reinstated for the majority of the country by Monday evening, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel warning his government would not tolerate public disturbances during the outage.

Oscar, a Category 1 storm, made landfall in eastern Cuba at 5.50pm local time (9.50pm GMT) on Sunday, the United States National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds nearing 130kmh, the NHC said, and was moving westward at 11kmh.

President Diaz-Canel said on Saturday that authorities in the east of the island were "working hard to protect the people and economic resources, given the imminent arrival of Hurricane Oscar".

Energy and Mining Minister Vicente de la O Levy told reporters on Sunday that electricity would be restored for most Cubans by Monday night, adding that "the last customer may receive service by Tuesday".

The power grid failed in a chain reaction on Friday due to the unexpected shutdown of the biggest of the island's eight decrepit coal-fired power plants, according to the head of electricity supply at the energy ministry, Lazaro Guerra.