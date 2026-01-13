'No conversations' with US, says Cuban president after Trump threats

Washington has imposed economy-crippling sanctions on its island neighbour for decades, but Trump has ramped up the pressure in recent days.



"THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO!" Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."



Trump provided almost no details about what potential deal he was referring to.



Diaz-Canel retorted angrily that "no one" would tell Cuba what to do, adding Monday that relations with the US "must be based on international law rather than hostility, threats, and economic coercion."