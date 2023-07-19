Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Cuba still struggling to earn foreign currency
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Cuba still struggling to earn foreign currency

Cuba still struggling to earn foreign currency
People wait in line to buy foreign currency in Havana, Cuba, on Sep 7, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini)
Cuba still struggling to earn foreign currency
Cuban and US notes are seen in this illustrative photograph taken in Havana, on Mar 14, 2011. (Photo: REUTERS/Desmond Boylan)
19 Jul 2023 03:36AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HAVANA: Cash-starved Cuba fell short of its export and import plans through June of this year amidst grave shortages linked to its dependence on food, fuel and inputs for agriculture and manufacture from abroad.

First Economy Vice Minister Leticia Morales told a parliament commission on Tuesday that export earnings were US$1.3 billion, 35.7 per cent of expectations, while imports were US$4.4 billion.

Tourism, sugar, nickel and other tradeable currency earners all came up short, she said.

Foreign journalists were not invited to the meeting.

The report by the official Prensa Latina News Agency would be no surprise to residents who have seen no let-up to shortages of food, medicine, fuel and other goods since 2020 and braved triple-digit inflation, leading to protests and record emigration.

Morales did not say plans to import more than US$9 billion and export US$3.6 billion this year had changed.

By comparison, in 2019 the Communist-run country reported exports of US$12.6 billion and imports of US$11 billion.

Morales also said growth last year was 1.8 per cent compared with 2 per cent previously announced. The gross domestic product was 8 points short of its pre-pandemic level when the year began.

Cuba forecast 3 per cent growth this year, while the US Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean placed it at half that amount.

Cuba publishes little up-to-date information on its current account. The government last reported its foreign debt as being US$19.6 billion in 2019.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Cuba

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.