Cuba withdraws accreditation for journalists from Spanish news agency EFE

MADRID: The Cuban government withdrew press credentials from five journalists from the Spanish news agency EFE but later reinstated two of them, EFE said, ahead of a banned protest march by opposition groups planned for Monday.

An editor and a photographer were informed by the Cuban government that their accreditations would be returned, EFE said on Sunday.

Hours earlier, the Cuban authorities summoned three editors, a photographer and a television cameraperson to inform them of the decision to withdraw their press credentials, EFE said in a statement. It noted that the action took place on the eve of Monday's banned march.

The Cuban government's International Press Center did not reply to a request for comment.

Gabriela Cañas, president of EFE, said the Cuban government's decision to reinstate the accreditation of two journalists was "insufficient" and called on the government to reinstate the credentials of the other three as well.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry will call the current head of the Cuban Embassy in Madrid on Monday to ask for an explanation over the withdrawal of the accreditations, a ministry spokesman said.

Cuba currently has no ambassador in Madrid.

"The Spanish embassy in Havana is working with the Cuban authorities so that they return the credentials to the EFE journalists and they can carry out their work," the spokesman added.

A spokesperson for EFE said the Cuban government had not given a reason for the withdrawal of the accreditations.

The Cuban Embassy in Madrid did not respond to calls for comment when contacted by Reuters, although on a Sunday the embassy was closed.

The accreditation of another EFE journalist was withdrawn a month ago, EFE said.

Opposition groups called Monday's march to demand greater political freedoms and the release of jailed activists. The planned demonstration follows nationwide protests in July amid anger over economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic on the communist-ruled island.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel's government banned Monday's march saying it is part of a destabilisation campaign by the United States.