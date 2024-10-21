Cubans incensed on day three of countrywide blackout

HAVANA: Cubans expressed rage and disappointment in their government on Sunday (Oct 20), as they dealt with day three of a near-total nationwide power outage, with residents of the island nation running short on cash, watching their food spoil and carrying water in buckets.

"What is going to happen to my daughter?" asked a desperate Adismary Cuza, worried for the 21-year-old whose medication for a chronic kidney disease needs to be chilled.

"My refrigerator has been down for three days and I am afraid everything is going to go to waste," she said on her way to work in Havana's old quarter.

"What is going to happen in this country?" asked Cuza.

Residents of Communist-run Cuba have grown used to sporadic blackouts, but Cuza questioned how authorities could have allowed the entire grid to go down.

The power grid failed in a chain reaction Friday due to the unexpected shutdown of the biggest of the island's eight decrepit coal-fired power plants, according to the head of electricity supply at the energy ministry, Lazaro Guerra.

Crews have been scrambling to restore power, but while some customers were back online, the blackout remained near total on Sunday, according to officials.