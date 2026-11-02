Cyber attacks hit Russia, Ukraine after truce ends

KYIV: Russia said its emergency warnings app came under a "massive cyberattack" on Monday (Nov 2), hours after Ukraine reported a hack in an apparent exchange of blows between the foes, as their longest truce came to an end.

Moscow's emergencies ministry said hackers posted "false information" on the app, which is designed to warn the public of incoming drone attacks and other threats.

Hours earlier, Ukraine said it suspected its air raid alert system had been compromised, after baseless alerts of a radiation threat appeared on the app.

The cyber attacks came as the longest truce of the war, limited to Ukraine's eastern Kherson region, ended on Sunday after Russia refused the offer of an extension, according to Kyiv.

Moscow did not immediately say who was behind the attack on its app, while Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications SPRAVDI blamed the hack it suffered on Russia.

The rare pause in fighting, brokered by US First Lady Melania Trump and which began early Tuesday, had enabled a humanitarian mission to the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky as the war grinds through its fifth year.

"The ceasefire, which was in effect from Oct 27 to Nov 1, has ended," Ukraine's Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said.

He called the temporary truce "an important step in our joint humanitarian efforts" with Russia.

US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to resume this month, having been effectively frozen since the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran in February.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday his country would stop hitting Russian oil refineries - as US counterpart Donald Trump has demanded - if Washington provided Kyiv with powerful Patriot interceptor missiles.