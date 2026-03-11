British warship leaves for Mediterranean to protect Cyprus

LONDON: A UK warship Tuesday (Mar 10) left port in southern England en route to the eastern Mediterranean to "bolster British defences in the region" amid the US-Israeli war with Iran, the Royal Navy said.



The HMS Dragon's departure from its base in Portsmouth follows criticism from opposition politicians and the Cypriot government for a perceived slow reaction to a drone attack on Britain's Akrotiri base in southern Cyprus on Mar 1.



An Iranian-made drone hit the runway of the Royal Air Force (RAF) base at Akrotiri.



The destroyer's long-awaited deployment comes a day after US President Donald Trump said the war, which began on Feb 28, would be over "soon".



The ship is capable of shooting down drones and ballistic missiles fired by Iran and its proxies as Iranian attacks "continue to target British interests in the region", the Royal Navy said.



"HMS Dragon is one of the most capable air defence warships in the world, and she will add to our significant defensive capabilities in the region by strengthening our ability to detect, track and destroy aerial threats, including drones," the defence ministry said in a statement.



Royal Navy personnel have worked "at pace" to ready the warship, completing six weeks' worth of work in six days, the ministry said.