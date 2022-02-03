Czech government plans to end COVID-19 passes, easing measures for unvaccinated

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic will stop requiring COVID-19 passes for entry to restaurants and other service or entertainment venues starting next week, opening them up to unvaccinated people, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

The country of 10.7 million, which was hit hard by previous waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, is seeing a record spike in coronavirus cases as the Omicron variant spreads. However, officials expect an easing of infections this month.

The Health Ministry reported a record daily tally of 57,226 COVID infections on Tuesday (Feb 1), plus nearly 10,000 suspected re-infections. On Wednesday, a further 43,307 cases were reported and more than 7,000 re-infections on top of that.

But hospitalisations have not yet jumped and are well below peaks in previous waves of the pandemic. The government has sought to end some measures.