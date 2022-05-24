Logo
Czech Republic detects its first case of monkeypox
FILE PHOTO: An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022. Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/Handout via REUTERS

24 May 2022 10:15PM (Updated: 24 May 2022 10:15PM)
PRAGUE: The Czech Republic detected its first case of monkeypox on Tuesday (May 24) in a woman returning from a festival in Belgium, officials said on Tuesday.

The patient was being treated at Prague's Central Military Hospital, the head of the Czech Infectious Medicine Society (SIL), Pavel Dlouhy, said, confirming the case, which had earlier been reported by news website Seznam Zpravy.

The National Institute of Public Health (SZU) said a sample from one of three people tested had been positive, although final testing results would be confirmed next week.

The two other suspected patients' tests were also still being worked on, it said.

It said the first patient had attended a music festival in Antwerp at the start of May and began showing symptoms after her return.

Several other European countries have reported their first confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox.

The outbreaks are raising alarm because monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

Source: Reuters

