Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria to close airspace to Russian flights
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria to close airspace to Russian flights

Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria to close airspace to Russian flights

Passengers board a Russian government plane with expelled Russian diplomats at the Vaclav Havel airport in Prague, Czech Republic, May 29, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/David W Cerny)

26 Feb 2022 09:40AM (Updated: 26 Feb 2022 02:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW: The Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria each said on Friday (Feb 26) they would close their airspace to flights by Russian carriers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, starting from midnight.

Earlier on Friday the Polish airline LOT had already halted flights to Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

"As of midnight today, we are halting the traffic of all Russian airline companies in Czech airspace," Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka tweeted.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Facebook that Poland was also preparing such a resolution.

"The ban will apply from midnight," Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller later said on Twitter.

A similar decision also came into force in Bulgaria at midnight over "the worsening military conflict and in solidarity with Ukraine".

Russian aeroplanes "may no longer enter sovereign Bulgarian airspace, including over its territorial waters", according to a ministry of Transport statement.

Related:

It follows the British government's decision on Thursday to ban Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot from flying over the UK.

Moscow responded on Friday by banning all UK-linked planes, including transiting flights, from Russian airspace.

Meanwhile, Moldova said Thursday it was closing its airspace, with all flights redirected to other airports, while Belarus said it was shutting "part" of its airspace.

Source: AFP/ga

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion Russia aviation Czech Republic Poland Belarus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us