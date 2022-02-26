Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria to close airspace to Russian flights

WARSAW: The Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria each said on Friday (Feb 26) they would close their airspace to flights by Russian carriers in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, starting from midnight.

Earlier on Friday the Polish airline LOT had already halted flights to Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

"As of midnight today, we are halting the traffic of all Russian airline companies in Czech airspace," Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka tweeted.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Facebook that Poland was also preparing such a resolution.

"The ban will apply from midnight," Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller later said on Twitter.

A similar decision also came into force in Bulgaria at midnight over "the worsening military conflict and in solidarity with Ukraine".

Russian aeroplanes "may no longer enter sovereign Bulgarian airspace, including over its territorial waters", according to a ministry of Transport statement.