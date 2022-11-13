Two planes collide at World War II airshow in Texas

Two vintage military planes collided in midair on Saturday (Nov 12) at a World War II commemorative airshow in Dallas, federal officials said, crashing to the ground before exploding into flames.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.

The incident early on Saturday afternoon involved a World War II-era Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter that were flying at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

Emergency crews rushed to the site of the crash, airport officials said on Twitter, but it was unclear how many people were aboard the two aircraft, the FAA said.