Damaged buildings tower over uncollected corpses in Mariupol, on the frontline of Ukraine's war

MARIUPOL: In Mariupol, daily life is a series of harrowing escapes from bomb blasts and basic survival rituals, amid the rubble that lies everywhere.

Uncollected corpses wrapped in blankets, coats or any available covering lie in courtyards cleared of debris. Those killed are often buried in common graves.

All around are the blackened shells of the sprawling tower blocks typical of Soviet-era dwellings. Twisted metal on balconies, shattered windows, woods, metal and other wreckage scattered between buildings and in streets.

About 400,000 people have been trapped in the strategic port city on the Sea of Azov for more than two weeks, sheltering from heavy bombardment that has severed central supplies of electricity, heating and water, according to local authorities.

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that its forces were "tightening the noose" around Mariupol and that fighting had reached the city centre.

With no running water or heating, women crouch around make-shift barbecues to cook whatever food they can find. As spring approaches, there is no longer any snow to melt for drinking water.