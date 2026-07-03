Bomb blast at Damascus cafe kills nine, authorities say

DAMASCUS: A bomb blast at a cafe in Damascus on Thursday (Jul 2) killed nine people and wounded 20, authorities said, in the latest challenge for Syria's Islamist leaders as they seek to stabilise the country after more than a decade of war.



The bombing - the deadliest since a suicide attack on a church last year - was not immediately claimed.



It took place near the capital's Palace of Justice, a key government building, sparking scenes of panic in the busy area.



An AFP correspondent saw ambulances weaving through traffic with their sirens blaring as they headed to the site, and security forces cordoned off the area of the blast.



"The explosion that occurred in a cafe near the Palace of Justice in Damascus resulted from an explosive device planted in the location," state television said.



Nour Khayyat, 40, who owns a shop selling batteries for solar panels near the site, told AFP that "at about 3:00 pm (1200 GMT), I heard a powerful blast and the storefront shook".



"People rushed to the cafe and called ambulances," he added.



Mohammed al-Dahabi, the owner of a glasses shop next to the targeted cafe, was trembling as he described the explosion, telling AFP: "I felt strong pressure, and the whole place shook".



"I ran to the place and saw people lying on the floor with blood pooled around them everywhere," he added, saying the scenes recalled the bombings Damascus experienced during Syria's nearly 14-year civil war.