In Damascus meeting, US drops reward for arrest of Syria's new leader

DAMASCUS: A senior US diplomat told Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday (Dec 20) that Washington was scrapping a reward for his arrest, and welcomed "positive messages" from their talks including a promise to fight terrorism.Barbara Leaf, Washington's top diplomat for the Middle East, made the comments after her meeting with Sharaa in Damascus - the first formal mission to Syria's capital by United States diplomats since the early days of Syria's civil war.The lightning offensive that toppled President Bashar al-Assad on December 8 was led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which is rooted in Al-Qaeda's Syria branch but has sought to moderate its image in recent years.Leaf's meeting with HTS chief Sharaa came despite Washington's designation of his group as a terrorist organisation."Based on our discussion, I told him we would not be pursuing the Rewards for Justice reward offer that has been in effect for some years," Leaf told reporters after their talks.She said "we welcomed positive messages" from Sharaa."We will be looking for progress on these principles and actions, not just words," she said."I also communicated the importance of inclusion and broad consultation during this time of transition," she said."We fully support a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process that results in an inclusive and representative government which respects the rights of all Syrians, including women, and Syria's diverse ethnic and religious communities."