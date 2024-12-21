In Damascus meeting, US drops reward for arrest of Syria's new leader

US STRIKES ISLAMIC STATE

On a regional tour before the Aqaba talks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had stressed the need to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State.



The US military said on Friday its forces had killed an IS leader and another operative in Deir Ezzor province, part of escalated US military action against the group since Assad's overthrow.



The embassy said Leaf also met with Syria's White Helmet rescuers, civil society leaders, activists and others "to hear directly from them about their vision for the future of their country and how the United States can help support them."



Below a photograph of Leaf and others with a memorial wreath, the US embassy said she had also commemorated the tens of thousands of people murdered, tortured, disappeared or detained under Assad.



"The US commitment to hold accountable those responsible for these atrocities is unwavering," the embassy said.



Leaf denied that her press conference in Damascus had been cancelled for security reasons, saying she was delayed by street celebrations.